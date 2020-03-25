Perrie Edwards is missing her mother amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 26-year-old singer has been self-isolating away from her mother Debbie during the ongoing spread of the respiratory illness - which is also known as COVID-19 - because she suffers from ''slow pneumonia'' and Perrie could put her at risk if she goes to visit.

During an appearance on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, show host Roman asked Perrie what she misses most about being away from her family and friends, to which the Little Mix singer said: ''Oh I miss my mam a lot, I'm a mummy's girl. Like whenever I'm away or if I'm tired or if I don't feel well, I'm like 'I just want my mum'.

''I'm 26 but I'm like a six year old so it's really hard not being able to see her because she's high risk, because she's got slow Pneumonia, so she's got water on the lungs so she has to be extra careful so I'm trying to stay away from her. I do miss like seeing everyone, it feels a bit bizarre.''

Perrie does have company whilst she stays indoors though, as she is self-isolating with her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as well as her cousin Ellie who also works as her assistant and is her ''best friend''.

She added: ''But luckily I'm isolating with Alex and with Ellie, Ellie is my best friend, cousin, PA, everything wrapped into one so we've got each other so that's good. I just keep FaceTiming everyone, 'What are you up to?' and they're like 'It's been 5 minutes, not a lot!' ''