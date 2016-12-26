The girl band, comprised of Perrie, Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, were formed on U.K. talent show The X Factor back in 2011 and have since gone on to become one of the most successful girl bands in the world.

But while they have become used to their celebrity status, Perrie insists she and her bandmates have always tried not to let fame go to their heads.

Asked by Fault magazine what has been the most important lesson they've learned over the past five years, Perrie replied: "Just to try and stay grounded with all your family and friends. Hold your loved ones really close. And try to keep your own little circle of friends. It's hard to trust people in this industry. So yeah, keep all your family close."

And Jade added: "To appreciate what we have. I think it's very easy in this job to think negatively and think low of yourself after working such long hours. We're always tired, but we have to remember that we're in a much better position than many other girls. And also - to never underestimate our success."

Little Mix made history when they became the first ever group to win Britain's The X Factor. They have since found huge success with tracks including Wings and the recent Shout Out To My Ex, and Perrie remains thankful for their popularity every day.

"Every little bit of success we get, we feel massively grateful and humbled for it," she said. "I don't think I've ever expected to have the success that we have now. But I'm glad we broke that curse for X Factor. We're very proud of ourselves."