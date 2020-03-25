Perrie Edwards finds it hard to self-isolate with her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, because it's ''impossible'' to ration food.

The Little Mix singer is currently spending time at home with the Liverpool footballer amid the outbreak of coronavirus, but has said she's already starting to struggle when it comes to food, as she joked her beau's stomach is ''like a pit that doesn't fill up''.

When asked how self-isolation with Alex is going, Perrie said: ''I literally keep saying to people, when they're like 'How is Alex' I'm like, he's good, but one, try rationing with an athlete in your house. It's impossible, he's never full. He's like a pit that doesn't fill up. He's eaten literally everything in the kitchen. I've done nothing but cook and clean, I feel like a little housewifey.

''And he has a funny every half hour every day. Because he's so energetic everyday training he'll do like his training sessions and then he'll just have a funny half hour and I'm just like 'What are you doing now?' ''

And whilst the 'Power' singer can find 26-year-old Alex's habits ''annoying'', he has claimed there's nothing Perrie does that gets on his nerves.

Asked what she does to annoy Alex, Perrie insisted: ''Well actually, he insists that nothing bothers him about me. He's like 'Nothing'. And I'm like 'Yeah but you do this, you do this, you do this and you do this and it annoys me,' and I'm like 'So what do you find annoying?' and he's like 'Nothing, you don't do anything annoying!' That itself is annoying! Bloody lying.''

Perrie, also 26, does think Alex will eventually get tired of her cooking though, as he's used to having his meals prepared by the chef who works for his football team.

Speaking during an appearance on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, she confessed: ''But I've never cooked for him before either because he usually has a chef with the Liverpool team. It's alright for some. So when I cook for him I get embarrassed, because I'm like, if it's crap or I give him food poisoning, then what? Let's not panic but obviously being trapped in the house I had to cook for him everyday.''