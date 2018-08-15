Perrie Edwards has learned to ''embrace'' her freckles.

The Little Mix singer has previously kept the tiny spots hidden under make-up because she felt ''insecure'' about them but she's decided to celebrate her natural look and no longer feels the need to hide them.

The 'Shout Out To My Ex' hitmaker posted a bare-faced photo on Instagram, showing off her freckles.

She captioned the image: ''Growing up I was always insecure about the freckles on my face. Over the last couple of years I've started to embrace them and don't feel I need to hide them anymore.

'''Embrace your individuality. Love what you love without worrying about judgement.''

The 25-year-old star was flooded with comments of support from fans who loved her natural look.

One user wrote: ''You make me love my freckles and is anyone says there ugly say there angel kisses and who doesn't want to be kissed by a angel. (sic)''

Another said: ''You look absolutely beautiful with your skin showing, unreal. I think you look better with the freckles.''

Perrie's newfound confidence comes after she and her bandmates, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, recently revealed they want to make music that empowers people.

Jade said: ''We want our songs to empower people, make them feel confident. If anyone's feeling down, we want our music to make them happy.''

Jesy added: ''Once, this woman started telling us how she'd just broken up with her boyfriend. Then her friend had sent her our song and it had made her feel much better. That was so nice.''

The 'Black Magic' singers also want females to stick together and look after one another more.

Perrie said: ''Little Mix stand for girl power and sisterhood. We're girls' girls. If girls stick together, we're the strongest force to be reckoned with. That's why girls should always have each other's backs ...

''I love how strong we are, the strength women have is ridiculous. The things we can do are unreal.''