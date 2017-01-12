Perrie Edwards is helping her new boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain realise his ambition of becoming a DJ.

The 23-year-old pop star has reportedly offered to put Alex in touch with some of her music industry friends, as the soccer star tries to kick-start his dream.

A source said: ''Ox has a big passion for music and DJing has become one of his favourite hobbies.

''He has decks and often picks tunes for the Arsenal dressing room.''

The Little Mix singer is said to be actively encouraging her new boyfriend, as the pair both share a passion for music.

The source told The Sun newspaper: ''Perrie is encouraging it as their love of music is one of the main things they have in common.

''She has loads of friends in the industry who can help him out, including producers and other DJs, so she's told him she'll put him in touch.

''He's not planning to be the next Calvin Harris, his priority is football, but he does love DJing and wants to see where it can go.''

Earlier this week, meanwhile, it was claimed that Perrie and Alex were both determined to keep their burgeoning romance low-key.

Alex, 23, wants to ensure that he remains best known for his skills on the soccer field, rather than as Perrie's boyfriend.

An insider explained: ''Perrie wants to keep her lovelife private and also doesn't want to be regarded as a stereotypical football WAG.

''It's early days and they're still getting to know each other so it's unlikely her stance will change.

''Alex fully supports her as he too wants to be known as a footballer, not dating a pop star.''

The couple have been dating since November and Alex is Perrie's first serious love interest since her split from former One Direction star Zayn Malik in 2015.