Perrie Edwards would ''marry'' Jake Gyllenhaal.

The 23-year-old Little Mix singer is currently in a relationship with English soccer star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but has admitted she would happily tie the knot with the 'Life' actor, as she thinks he's ''just wonderful''.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, the 'Shout Out To My Ex' hitmaker said: ''If I had to marry a celebrity I'd never met, it'd definitely be Jake Gyllenhaal. He's just wonderful.''

Despite having her eye on the 30-year-old Hollywood Hunk, the 'Touch' singer - who was romantically linked to actor Luke Pasqualino following her split from ex-fiancé and musician Zayn Malik in 2015 - is determined to keep her love life ''private''.

The blonde beauty has been dating Alex, also 23, since last year, but their relationship is still ''early days'' and both parties are keen to keep out of the spotlight whilst they get to know each other.

A source shared: ''Perrie wants to keep her love life private and also doesn't want to be regarded as a stereotypical football WAG.

''It's early days and they're still getting to know each other so it's unlikely her stance will change.''

On the other hand, Alex - who plays for Arsenal F.C. - is determined to ensure that he remains best known for his soccer skills, rather than as Perrie's boyfriend.

The source told The Sun newspaper: ''Alex fully supports her as he too wants to be known as a footballer, not dating a pop star.''

Despite this, Perrie has been spotted at Arsenal games in recent months and has even met Alex's father Mark, who is an ex-England international.

The loved-up duo also enjoyed a romantic break in Paris last month with Perrie's Little Mix bandmate Jesy Nelson, 25, and Alex's friend Bradley Church.