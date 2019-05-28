Perrie Edwards gets the urge to lick her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all the time.

The Little Mix star has been dating the Liverpool midfielder since 2016 and the sexual chemistry between the pair is certainly on fire, as the 'Touch' hitmaker drooled over topless videos of the hunky footballer posted on his Instagram profile on Monday (27.05.19).

Sharing a cheeky screenshot of her beau doing an arm workout with just his shorts on, Perrie, 25, confessed on her Instagram Story: ''Might be a little inappropriate but I have a serious obsession with this man.

''I just wanna lick him. That is all.''

Their relationship is definitely heating up, as the loved-up pair recently moved in together.

And they also have a fiery competitive streak, as Perrie previously joked she and Alex, who is also 25, once almost split up over a board game.

Perrie recalled how the couple were having a casual game of 'Articulate' - which sees players trying to describe words to their team as quickly as possible - when they had a row.

The 'Woman Like Me' singer shared: ''We had date night, it was competitive, it got out of hand.

''I swear to God I thought he was going to dump me - and I thought I was going to dump him. If you think I'm competitive, you should meet him.''

Thankfully, the pair are still very happy together, and Perrie revealed that she ''definitely'' wants to marry the sports star one day.

She said: ''I hear a violinist and I'm like, 'That's going in my wedding!' I love strings, the whole idea of marriage ... the day and the dress.

''I'm a hopeless romantic but, at the same time, I'm career-driven first. I know marriage is lovely and cute, but I'd rather just be with Alex for the rest of my life if I had to pick.''

And when it comes to starting a family, the star admitted she isn't feeling ready just yet, while adding that she does ''love babies''.

She explained: ''I love babies but I don't feel broody at all.''