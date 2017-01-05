Perrie Edwards has confirmed her relationship with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain by following him on Instagram.

The Little Mix singer has been rumoured to be dating the 23-year-old Arsenal soccer ace since November, and she has proved things are heating up between them by clicking the follow button on his profile on the photo-sharing app, as she only follows 80 people.

Over the festive period, the 23-year-old pop beauty reportedly bought her family Arsenal merchandise, including T-shirts and accessories.

A source said: ''Things are hotting up between the pair - they love spending time with each other and make each other laugh a lot.

''Perrie has bought her family and friends Arsenal merchandise for Christmas - It shows how much she thinks of him.''

Sources previously said the pair have ''chemistry'', although it is ''very early days''.

The insider said: ''It's very early days between Perrie and Alex..

''There's certainly some chemistry there and they've enjoyed spending time together.''

And Perrie - who was recently linked to actor Luke Pasqualino following her split from her ex-fiancé Zayn Malik last year - is said to have wanted to keep her romance private until now because she doesn't want her relationships to become ''public knowledge'', which was why the pair hadn't initially followed one another on any social media platforms in fear of ''giving the game away''.

The source continued: ''Both are keen to keep the relationship on the down low, they don't follow each other on social media as they know a connection might give the game away.

''After what happened with Zayn, Perrie doesn't want her love life to become public knowledge.''