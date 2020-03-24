Perrie Edwards feels ''naked'' when she comes home from tour without her Little Mix bandmates.

The 26-year-old pop star - who is in a relationship with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - has admitted she can't stand being alone and makes sure she surrounds herself with her loved ones when the girl group - which is completed by Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson - wrap their tours.

The blonde beauty told the latest issue of Cosmopolitan magazine - of which the girls are on the cover - ''It's all worth it once we're on tour.

''I love being in my bunk.

''As soon as it ends and I'm not around everyone, I hate it.

''I have to surround myself with my whole family because it just feels weird to constantly have everybody there and then nothing. It feels like you're naked.''

The 'Woman Like Me' singer also admitted she finds it ''hard'' having her boyfriend live in Manchester when she is in London, and revealed that she asks her management to try and allow time in their hectic touring schedules for her to be able to see him.

She said: ''My boyfriend only lives in Manchester, but it is like he lives f*cking ages away [Perrie lives in London]. As soon as we get a day off, the thought of having to drive to Manchester is an effort. But because I want to make it work and I absolutely adore him, I just grin and bear it. It's hard. I always say to management if we haven't got two days off back to back, I won't see my boyfriend.''

Meanwhile, Perrie's bandmate Jade reiterated that if a single member of the BRIT Award-winning group decided to leave, Little Mix would be no more.

She told the publication: ''It's all or nothing with us. We are sisters so if one of us left, that would be it!''

The May issue of Cosmopolitan is on sale from 26th March.