Perrie Edwards joked she and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain almost split up over a board game.

The Little Mix singer and the Liverpool footballer are both very competitive, and a casual game of 'Articulate' - which sees players trying to describe words to their team as quickly as possible - sparked a row between the loved up couple.

Speaking during a pre-recording for BBC Radio 1's 'Superstar Playlists' - which is set to air on Christmas Day (25.12.18) - she said: ''We had date night, it was competitive, it got out of hand.

''I swear to God I thought he was going to dump me - and I thought I was going to dump him. If you think I'm competitive, you should meet him.''

Thankfully, the pair are still very happy after two years together, and Perrie revealed last month that she ''definitely'' wants to marry him one day.

She recently said: ''I hear a violinist and I'm like, 'That's going in my wedding!' I love strings, the whole idea of marriage... the day and the dress.

''I'm a hopeless romantic but, at the same time, I'm career-driven first. I know marriage is lovely and cute, but I'd rather just be with Alex for the rest of my life if I had to pick.''

When it comes to starting a family, the star admitted she isn't feeling ready just yet, while adding that she does ''love babies''.

She explained: ''I love babies but I don't feel broody at all.''

Meanwhile, the 'Woman Like Me' hitmakers recently defended their style choices and hit back at those who bring them down for embracing their bodies.

Jesy Nelson told BANG Showbiz: ''I say go away. If you've got nothing nice to say than bore off because we embrace every single bit of our bodies and that's what being a women is - like being confident and having the choice to embrace your body.''

Whilst Perrie added: ''And not be questioned about it, it shouldn't be a question.''