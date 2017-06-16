Perrie Edwards and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have jetted off on their first holiday together.

The 23-year-old singer and her 23-year-old professional soccer payer beau - who plays for Arsenal and England - have taken to social media to document their romantic getaway, and although they have posted a string of images, as well as videos of them basking in the rays, they have yet to disclose where they whisked themselves away to.

The Little Mix band member posted a string of clips of her and her partner - who have been dating since February this year - on their journey to their luxury retreat on her Instagram Story, which lasts on the photo-sharing site for 24 hours.

Alongside a picture of the blonde haired beauty sporting a baseball cap as she sat beside the dark-haired hunk on the plane, she wrote: ''Holiday time! (sic).''

The sportsman also shared the image of the pair on his Instagram site, which he captioned with a variety of emojis relating to summer holidays, including a plane, a sunshine and a love heart.

The 'Secret Love Song' hitmaker continued her post by showing her and Alex on a private helicopter ride, which left the duo fearing for their lives.

Perrie panned around the small enclosure in a video, which she captioned: ''Think we might actually die in this helicopter (sic).''

But the couple made their journey safe and sound, and as soon as they touched down and reached their luxury resort Perrie instantly took to social media again to show off their extravagant residence.

The video panned around Perrie and Alex's room, which has a glass bottom area in their bedroom, as well as a mesh hammock hanging just above the crystal clear water, and she wrote: ''We made it (sic).''

Perrie continued her videos by posting an obligatory bikini selfie to flaunt her slender frame, and Alex has also taken to social media to expose his trim physique to the public.

An image of Alex stretched out on an ornately decorated blue chair on the beach, as he poses in his skimpy swim shorts and sunglasses, was simply captioned with a crown emoticon.

And Perrie - who was previously engaged to 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker Zayn Malik, who has since moved on with 22-year-old model Gigi Hadid - has also shared a picture of her with her lover dressed up for an evening out on her Instagram account with a red heart emoticon comment.