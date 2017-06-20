Perrie Edwards is ''crazy in love'' with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Little Mix singer has been dating the English soccer star since February this year, and their relationship is reportedly progressing serenely.

A source shared: ''Perrie and Alex are unbelievably happy, and they make the perfect couple, they really do.''

Perrie, 23, was engaged to former One Direction singer Zayn Malik until he abruptly ended their relationship in August 2015.

Their split left Perrie feeling ''utterly heartbroken'' - but she has now found love once again with the 23-year-old sportsman.

The insider told HollywoodLife.com: ''When Zayn broke off their engagement, Perrie was utterly heartbroken, and she really thought she would never fall in love again.

''But, then along came Alex, and the rest is history. Perrie is crazy in love with Alex, she loves how smart and funny he is, not to mention super hot!''

The source also revealed that because Alex has a more stable profession than Zayn, it has been easier for the singer to spend quality time with her current boyfriend.

The insider explained: ''It's so much easier with Alex than it was with Zayn, he was touring so much, as was she, that they rarely saw each other, and when they did they would fight regularly.

''Whereas, Alex is so much more chill and relaxed, and she's in no doubt about his feelings for her. They just flew off for their first vacation together, and they're having an amazing time.''

Perrie's friends are also delighted she's found love with Alex.

The source said: ''Alex makes her feel so good about herself, in addition to really happy and content.

''All her friends see this going the whole way, and she really does deserve to be happy, she's such a good person.''