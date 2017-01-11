Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are determined to keep their burgeoning romance low-key.

The 23-year-old Little Mix singer and the England soccer star, also 23, have been dating since last last year, but both are reportedly eager to retain their privacy while they are still getting to know each other.

A source shared: ''Perrie wants to keep her lovelife private and also doesn't want to be regarded as a stereotypical football WAG.

''It's early days and they're still getting to know each other so it's unlikely her stance will change.''

On the other hand, Alex - who plays for Arsenal F.C. - is determined to ensure that he remains best known for his soccer skills, rather than as Perrie's boyfriend.

The source told The Sun newspaper: ''Alex fully supports her as he too wants to be known as a footballer, not dating a pop star.''

Despite this, Perrie has been spotted at Arsenal games in recent months and has even met Alex's father Mark, who is an ex-England international.

The loved-up duo also enjoyed a romantic break in Paris last month with Perrie's Little Mix bandmate Jesy Nelson, 25, and Alex's friend Bradley Church.

Perrie - who was linked to actor Luke Pasqualino following her split from Zayn Malik in 2015 - and Alex have both remained tight-lipped about their relationship, but have frequently hinted at their romance in various posts on Instagram.

A source previously said that while their relationship is still in its infancy, there is obvious ''chemistry'' between them.

The insider said: ''It's very early days between Perrie and Alex...

''There's certainly some chemistry there and they've enjoyed spending time together.''

And over the festive period, the chart-topping pop star reportedly bought her family Arsenal merchandise, including T-shirts and accessories.

A source said: ''Things are hotting up between the pair - they love spending time with each other and make each other laugh a lot.

''Perrie has bought her family and friends Arsenal merchandise for Christmas - it shows how much she thinks of him.''