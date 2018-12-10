Little Mix says all women should ''have the choice'' to embrace their bodies.

The 'Woman Like Me' hitmakers - which comprises of Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall - are fed up of being criticised for their style choices and have hit back at those who bring them down.

Asked what they would say to those who criticise their style choices whilst attending Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola, Jesy told BANG Showbiz: ''I say go away. If you've got nothing nice to say than bore off because we embrace every single bit of our bodies and that's what being a women is - like being confident and having the choice to embrace your body.''

Whilst Perrie added: ''And not be questioned about it, it shouldn't be a question.''

In their new hit track 'Strip', the girl group sing about taking off their make up and the four piece would love to go on stage one day without their usual make up.

Asked about the idea, Leigh-Anne said: ''You know what yes.''

Whilst Perrie added: ''I think we could, we loved that. It felt so good, we love taking our make-up off as well and just feeling comfy.''

And Leigh Anne continued: ''There's nothing better, there's nothing better than having a fresh face and not giving a c**p about what anyone else says, yeah.''

Meanwhile, Little Mix previously opened up about how they have faced sexism throughout their career and are fighting back with their new album 'LM5'.

Leigh-Anne explained: ''We've had our fair share of arguments with powerful men over what we want to do and how things should be done. We were as ballsy as we could be with this album. We still face sexism in the industry. We've been told what we should and shouldn't do.

''We learned to put our foot down and make sure we are taken seriously as four strong women who have opinions. It's been a struggle. There are still not enough powerful women in the industry compared to men and that needs to change. There still is a lot that needs to be done in the music industry, but in terms of our careers we are in the driver's seat more than ever because we speak up for ourselves, we stick together and make sure our opinions are treated as validly as any man's.''