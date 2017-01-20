Debuting the video for track Touch at midnight on Thursday (19Jan17), the British four piece have amped up the sex factor in their latest offering. Singing lyrics like "So won't you take it, I feel like for the first time I am not faking, Fingers on my buttons and now you're playing", the band, made up of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, can be seen crawling on the floor and grinding with male dancers.

“Who's loving the #TouchMusicVideo? It was a dream to work with the incredible @ParrisGoebel & @iDirectorX leigh x,” Leigh-Anne asked her fans on Twitter.

While many of their fans told Little Mix they loved the new video, others weren’t so convinced.

Wearing a mixture of corsets, sheer body stockings, and frayed underwear, the outfits, especially Perrie’s have not been a complete success. The blonde star in seen in a nude latex corset over a baby pink hoodie teamed with thigh high white boots.

“It's definitely not the Little Mix I know. The Little Mix I know aren't raunchy or serious. They've changed too much,” one user posted. While another fan said, “loved it!!! But perries outfit is a mess,” in reply to Leigh-Anne’s post.

Since finding fame on The X Factor U.K. in 2011, Little Mix have gradually become bolder with their wardrobe choices. In recent months fans have blasted them for being too sexy, with former Spice Girl Mel C also voicing her concern, but Little Mix remain undeterred.

"It’s a bit double standards, you always see lads with their tops off and everyone congratulates them and woos them, and we get a bit of thigh out and it’s a bit of an issue!” Jade fumed in October 2016.