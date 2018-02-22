Little Mix started getting ready for the BRIT Awards at midday on Wednesday (21.02.18).

The British girl group shared their lengthy pre-awards show beauty regime with followers on Instagram, revealing that their prep to be red carpet ready was extensive.

Speaking via a live story on the official BRITs Instagram account before the show on, 24-year-old Perrie Edwards spilled they ''started at 12'' and revealed that she and bandmate 26-year-old Leigh-Anne Pinnock ''were the quickest'' to get ready.

The band - also comprised of 25-year-old Jade Thirlwall and 26-year-old Jesy Nelson - were nominated for British Single and British Artist Video for same song 'Touch', but missed out Rag'n'Bone Man and Harry Styles respectively.

Although they didn't take home the titles, the girls were very thankful for the support they received in the run up to the BRITs, saying that it ''feels lovely'' to know how much the fans love them.

The Little Mix ladies were all accompanied to the ceremony at The O2 in London by their boyfriends, the first time they have gone out publicly as four couples.

Perrie was joined by her beau Liverpool FC soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jesy made her red carpet debut with lover Harry James, Jade stepped out with her rocker boyfriend Jed Elliott and Leigh-Anne was joined by her squeeze Andre.