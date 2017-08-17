Little Mix are ''so excited'' to be dropping a Spanish track with boyband CNCO on Friday (17.08.17).

The girl group - comprised of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - have collaborated with the Latin American singers on the song 'Reggaetón Lento (Remix)' - a remix of their hit 'Reggatón Lento (Bailemos)' which boasts 472 million streams and over a billion views on YouTube.

The girls thanked CNCO via a video message on Twitter, in which they said: ''We just wanted to give you a quick call to say we're so, so, excited to be singing on the 'Reagaton Remix. Thank you for having us and we are so happy to be a part of it. Thank you guys.''

CNCO share a similar rise to fame as the British beauties, as they were also formed by Simon Cowell, on his talent show 'La Banda', and won the series just like Little Mix won ' The X Factor' in 2011.

Since winning the shows, both groups have gone on to become multi-platinum sensations.

The track will be the second collaboration in a row for Little Mix, who released 'Power' with grime star Stormzy earlier this year.

Spanish remixes are becoming a big hit across the globe following Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber's 'Despacito' and 'Subeme La Radio' by talent show winner Matt Terry and Enrique Iglesias and Sean Paul.