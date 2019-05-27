Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson have had a few drunken smooches.

The Little Mix girls - who are joined in the band by Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall - have revealed things get a little saucy between them when they've had a few too many alcoholic beverages as they tend to get a bit experimental.

When quizzed on if anything has happened between the girls, Perrie said: ''Of course there has. Me and Jesy get together all the time, especially when drunk.''

Jesy added to The Sun newspaper: ''God, the fans would love that. . . I forgot that!''

Perrie explained: ''It was funny, but we are like sisters.''

Although they aren't afraid to lock lips when the booze comes out, Perrie is in a long-term relationship with Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Jesy has just started dating 'Love Island' hunk Chris Hughes.

Perrie, 25, found love with soccer ace Alex just shy of two years after she was left ''utterly heartbroken'' when she was dumped by her fiance Zayn Malik.

A source said recently: ''Perrie and Alex are unbelievably happy, and they make the perfect couple, they really do...

''When Zayn broke off their engagement, Perrie was utterly heartbroken, and she really thought she would never fall in love again.

''But, then along came Alex, and the rest is history. Perrie is crazy in love with Alex, she loves how smart and funny he is, not to mention super hot!''

Jesy, 27, has also had her fair share of failed relationships as she was engaged to Rixton star Jake Roche from July 2015 until late 2016.

She then went on to date Harry James until last November and is now in an on-again off-again relationship with 26-year-old reality TV star Chris.