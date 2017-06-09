Little Mix have released the music video for their new single 'Power'.

The girl group - comprised of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - collaborated with grime artist Stormzy on their latest single which aims to promote ''female empowerment''.

At midnight on Friday (09.06.17) the music video for the track was released on the band's Vevo account, and features women from all walks of life coming together to prove ''how strong and amazing women are''.

In a statement posted alongside the video, Little Mix said: ''Power is all about what it says in the lyrics - female empowerment, having fun, girls sticking together and celebrating how strong and amazing women are. The video really represents this ...it's literally GIRL POWER taking over! (sic)''

The video even features a cameo appearance from each of the singers' mothers, whom they dubbed ''the most inspiring women'' they know.

Their statement continued: ''We were in our element on this video shoot and the fact that our mums make an appearance too made it even more special. They are the most inspiring women in our lives. Really hope you love this video as much as we do.

''xx Little Mix xx (sic)''

The 'Power' music video has already garnered praise from fans for also representing the LGBTQ community in a positive light, as Jade, 24, can be seen dancing with three drag queens.

Stormzy also appears in the video getting his haircut whilst a girl writes ''Power'' in lipstick on the mirror in front of him.

'Power' is the fourth single to be taken from Little Mix's 2016 album 'Glory Days', and was released on May 26.