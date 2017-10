Perez Hilton has become a father for the third time.

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star took to his Instagram to announce the baby news, revealing his son Mario Armando III, four, and daughter Mia Alma, two, have a new ''perfect'' sister, Mayte Amor, who weighed 7lbs 4oz.

Perez - whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira, Jr. - shared a picture of himself holding Mayte while sitting alongside his mother, Teresita Lavandeira, and wrote: ''Dear friends,

A lot has changed over the past decade plus and I am so thankful, humbled, and truly indebted that you have accepted me through the fat and the fug and the then and the now. We've grown up together and evolved and I continue to do so - in the best way possible!

I am beaming with joy and pride as I share with you that my family has grown yet again.

Last week my son and daughter welcomed a sister into the world!

#MayteAmor was born on Wednesday, October 4th at 3:26 PM - weighing 7 lbs 4 oz, measuring 20 inches long, and she's perfect!

Named after her grandparents - Mario & Teresita - their love will forever flow through her and protect her and all of my kids.

Grandma is over the moon and so are her siblings!

Mayte Amor waited until 41 weeks to make her fashionably late arrival. She's doing everything a newborn should do and doing it so well. She's a whole 7 days advanced! (sic)''

The celebrity blogger - who is openly gay - thanked Mayte's surrogate as well as the surrogates who carried his first two kids, and he announced plans to campaign for surrogacy to become legal in every state in the US.

He added: ''Thank you to my sister for keeping everything running so smoothly on the site.

Thank you to everyone who's reached out with love and concern over my needed social media break.

And, most importantly, thank you to the surrogate who gave me the greatest gift anyone could ever receive!

And thank you to the other two surrogates who helped us as well!

And thank you to all the surrogates who give so selflessly and whose kindness is inspiring!

There are still many states in America that, sadly, prohibit surrogacy and I hope to use my voice to advocate for making it legal across the country!

I am deliriously tired and equally happy! This is a very special time for me and my family!

Family time is the best time! Family first! They are my everything! (sic)''