Perez Hilton is Team Taylor Swift in her battle against Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta.

The 29-year-old singer has been at loggerheads with Scooter since he bought her former record label Big Machine from Scott Borchetta, and with it acquired the rights to her back catalogue of master recordings, and Perez is throwing his support behind Taylor in the public battle.

Perez - who has just released his new single 'OK Boomer' - exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I'm Team Taylor in that I don't think she should be blocked ever from performing her own songs and I think she should have been given a fair chance at owning her own music. It's been reported that they didn't give her a good deal.''

However, Perez admitted he doesn't think things are so clear cut when it comes to the master recordings.

He explained: ''Even though she had a lawyer look after her contract she was only 14 at the time. However, I do think that a label should own the masters because they're putting all the money into new artists. Unless you're Billie Eilish because she was already popular before she signed her label deal, she was the exception and she's very lucky.''

Meanwhile, Perez revealed he would love to collaborate on new music with Madonna and Gloria Estefan but he is unlikely to work with his former pal Lady Gaga as he admitted the pair's friendship is almost beyond repair after they fell out in 2013.

He said: ''I don't have a relationship with Lady Gaga anymore but I was always a fan and I remain a fan and I wish her well. Will we ever be friends again? Never say never but it's very unlikely.''

Perez has just released his latest single, 'OK Boomer', which has taken inspiration from the viral phrase.

He explained: ''I am in my 40s, a father of three, I'm a boomer, a fierce one and that was the genesis of the song. It was based on real experiences that I had. I joined TikTok this year, I'm obsessed with it but alot of people on TikTok, when they see a video of mine they don't like, they'll tell me ''OK Boomer''. And yes I'm old but I'm still fabulous and fierce and that's what I tried to get across in the song, which I co-wrote and I'm so proud of.''

'OK Boomer' by Perez Hilton is out now.