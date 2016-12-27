The band's A Pentatonix Christmas moves up a spot from two to one on the latest Billboard countdown, which was released on Monday (26Dec16).

The group picked up 206,000 equivalent album units in the week ending 22 December (16) to land the top spot. Accordingly, the record becomes the first holiday album to hit number one since Michael Buble's Christmas spent five consecutive weeks on top at the end of 2011 and the beginning of 2012.

A Pentatonix Christmas, which features two new original songs, Good to Be Bad and The Christmas Sing-Along, was released on 21 October (16) and debuted at number three. It has never left the top 10 in its nine weeks on the chart.

Bruno Mars' 24K Magic rises two spots to two and The Weeknd's Starboy is unmoved at three. J. Cole's 4 Your Eyez Only and Pentatonix's previous holiday release, That's Christmas to Me, round out the new top five.