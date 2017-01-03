A Pentatonix Christmas hit the Billboard 200 number one spot on the day after Christmas (26Dec16) and the album has landed another week at the top with 101,000 sales.

The Weeknd switches places with Bruno Mars to hit the number two spot with Starboy. Mars' 24K Magic drops a spot to three.

J. Cole's 4 Your Eyez Only and the original Broadway cast recording of Hamilton: An American Musical round out the first top five of 2017.