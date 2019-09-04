Penny Lancaster has a good relationship with Sir Rod Stewart's ex-wives.

The 48-year-old former model has been married to the 74-year-old singer since 2007 and Penny admitted she knew Rod came with baggage when she met him so she has always tried to ''show kindness'' to his exes, including his former spouses Alana Stewart and Rachel Hunter and ex-partner Kelly Emberg.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', Penny said: ''When I met Rod, I realised it wasn't just us, it was the children, the ex-wives. I had to show that I was genuine, show kindness, and it works.''

Alana was married to Rod from 1979 to 1984 and they have two children: Kimberly and Sean.

Kelly and Rod never married but were together from 1983 to 1990 and had a daughter, Ruby, in 1987, while Rachel and Rod were married from 1990 to 2006 and they have two children: Renée and Liam.

Rod also has daughter Sarah Streeter, 55, with Susannah Boffey and Penny and Rod tied the knot in 2007 and went on to have sons Alastair and Aiden together.

The group recently met up in Los Angeles for the 40th birthday of Kimberly and Rod posed with Alana, Penny, Kelly, and Rachel at the party.

Meanwhile, Rod previously admitted he deeply regrets the way he used to break off relationships in his earlier days because it wasn't until Rachel walked out on him that he understood how devastating heartbreak could be.

He said: ''I haven't treated women badly but I'm not proud of the way I broke up relationships. I was a real coward.

''It wasn't like Phil Collins. I didn't send an email but I've left a lot of broken hearts. I've apologised or at least tried to since.

''When Rachel left me, I didn't have the tools to cope with a break-up. I went to pieces. It was terrible. If ever karma got me back, it was then.

''The other day, one of my boys had his heart broken and I said, 'Well, it's just as well it happened now because it happened to daddy late in life and I didn't have the hammer and nails and drill to deal with it'. You can't go over it, under it, round it. One of my daughters is in the same position right now having broken up with somebody. I told her: 'You've just gotta be brave, nothing lasts forever.' ''

The 'Maggie May' hitmaker went on to find marital bliss with Penny and thinks the ''key'' to their successful relationship is that she's British.

He explained: ''Well she's a British girl, the first one I've married.

''Kelly and Alana are Americans and Rachel's a New Zealander so maybe that's the key!

''Penny's an Essex girl and she's proud of it. Apart from the visuals of Penny, she's tough but not too tough and she doesn't take any nonsense from me. She's a great mum. . . the whole package, as far as I'm concerned.''