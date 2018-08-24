Lady Penny Lancaster tells her husband Sir Rod Stewart off when he swears at her.

The 73-year-old rocker recently admitted he sometimes tells his 47-year-old wife to ''eff off'' and Penny said she spoke to him about how unacceptable that language is and told him not to use it when he talks to her.

Rod said in a recent interview: ''There is one thing that upsets her, and I'm always apologising for it. I'm so ashamed but I sometimes tell her to 'eff off'.

''It's horrible, I dread it coming out. She goes mad. I don't know what it is but I've always done it. I've told my brother to eff off too - of course I don't mean it but it's not knowing what to say. I get frustrated.''

And speaking on 'Loose Women' on Friday (24.08.18), Penny said: ''It's not acceptable and no woman should have to deal with that. I actually brought it up recently. I said, 'Darling, I just have to express that I think you're really going to have to work on how you express yourself on occasions.' Saying it to me privately is not acceptable and saying it when other people can hear it is even worse.

''It happened very, very recently and because we only spoke about it three weeks ago, it was clearly on his mind when he did that interview. I haven't seen him since and I suppose it's the biggest apology you can accept is when they make it that public and put it in an interview. So, I accept your apology Rod.''

Whilst Penny finds his foul moth upsetting, she insisted that Rod swearing at her was not a regular occurrence.

She revealed: ''In the 20 years we've been together, it's less than I can count on one hand. Nine times out of 10 he doesn't say it, he's an absolute gentleman and he's loving and caring and romantic but he just has this bad habit. When he gets frustrated and can't use the vocabulary I know he has, he slips into a rude word. He always says sorry straight after. The moment he has said that word he winces and I don't even have to say anything.''

Penny's fellow panellists praised her for standing up to the 'Maggie May' singer, with Gloria Hunniford, 78, saying: ''He's surrounded by yes people all the time and can do what he wants. I think it is great that you as a woman and as his wife can challenge him and backchat him like others wouldn't.''

Penny agreed, saying: ''Our relationship has always been truthful and honest.''