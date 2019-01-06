Penn Badgley says ''prayer and meditation'' helps him to fight back against social media trolls.
Penn Badgley uses ''prayer and meditation'' to fight back against trolls.
The 'Gossip Girl' credits the practice to keeping him positive, even when he is being sent mean messages on social media sites like Twitter.
Asked how he avoids being weighed down by the negative comments on social media, he told Da Man magazine: ''Lots of prayer and meditation. This is true for all things. Prayer and meditation are foundations of living.''
Meanwhile, Penn recently called for better representation of different ethnic groups in movies and television.
He said: ''If anybody exists at any kind of intersection of oppression beyond the box of white male, I'd say let's make damn sure that they're being represented by the people who have lived this experience [and] not have people who haven't lived the experience portraying them. Because then at the end of the day you're getting a real portrayal ... In reality, we have basically, like, privileged ass white people playing everybody, and so we need to stop that. In theory, in a totally just society, yeah, anybody can play anybody and that would be great. But that's not the world we live in. We live in a world that does not recognise virtually anyone outside of the white male or the beautiful white woman who has to be an object of desire and affection.''
