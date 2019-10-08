Penn Badgley is set to join Tiffany Haddish and Billy Crystal in 'Here Today'.

The former 'Gossip Girl' star - who recently portrayed the disturbing role of Joe Goldberg in hit gripping Netflix series 'You' - has been added to the upcoming comedy along with 'The West Wing' actress Anna Deavere Smith, 'The Good Fight' star Nyambi Nyambi and Tony-winner Laura Benanti.

Crystal is helming the flick, which is currently filming in New York.

As per IMDB.com, the movie tells the story of a ''veteran comedy writer (Crystal) who is slowly but surely losing his grip on reality.

''He befriends talented young New York street singer Emma Payge (Haddish) and they form an unlikely, touching friendship that defies the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust.''

'When Harry Met Sally...' star Crystal teamed up with Emmy-winner Alan Zweibel for the script, which is based on the latter's short story 'The Prize'.

They join Haddish in producing the Astute Films comedy.

The company's President, Fred Bernstein, commented: ''We've assembled a terrific and gifted cast.

''Billy and Alan Zweibel gave us a wonderful script, and great actors want to work with Billy. We are thrilled!''

Away from the small screen, Badgley has starred in movies including 'Easy A', 'John Tucker Must Die', 'Margin Call' and 'The Stepfather'.

Badgley's latest movie role comes after he opened up about the pitfalls of fame.

The 32-year-old actor found success playing Dan Humphrey on the CW show 'Gossip Girl', but said recently he isn't a fan of the spotlight, which he described as an acronym standing for ''F***ing Awful Man, Extremely''.

He said: ''It's boring to me. [It stands for] F***ing Awful Man, Extremely!. You're dancing on a razor's edge. When you falter, it's very public. When you break up, it's public.''

Badgley has been married to singer Domino Kirke since February 2017, but previously underwent high profile splits from Blake Lively - who is now married to Ryan Reynolds - in 2010, and Zoe Kravitz, who is now romancing Karl Glusman, in 2013.