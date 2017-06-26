Penn Badgley has got married - again.

The 30-year-old actor and Domino Kirke tied the knot at a courthouse in Brooklyn, New York, in February but enjoyed a second wedding celebration on Saturday (24.06.17).

Domino - who is the sister of actresses Jemima and Lola Kirke - shared a photo of her husband on Instagram and wrote: ''You only get married twice, once. ' I love you @pennbadgley (sic)''

She also shared a number of other photos from the outdoor celebration, which also took place in New York.

The 'Gossip Girl' star and Domino had a list of celebrity guests in attendance this time round including Mariska Hargitay, Zac Posen, Debra Messing and 'Hitchcock' actress Tara Summers.

And the pair marked the special day by singing 'Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow' with The Shirelles star Shirley Reeves.

Lola uploaded a video and wrote on Instagram: ''One of the many blessings for the blessed newlyweds... @dominokirke + @pennbadgley singing with the incomparable #shirleyreeves from #theshirelles. Video by the incomparable @corneliamurr (sic)''

Tara dedicated an Instagram post to the bride, who wore a beige lace dress accessorized with a silver headband.

She wrote: ''the most beautiful bride...congratulations Domino you deserve the moon and the stars (sic).''

Ahead of the first wedding, Lola also shared pictures of her and her sister the night before the big day.

She wrote: ''It literally took every ounce of will power I possess not to flash a #boob in this #meaningful photo of my sister and me the night before her #WEDDING. Congratulations dommy. I love you that much. (sic)''

Jemima also took to social media to wish her sister and brother-in-law well.

She said: ''Congratulations ya s**theads! @PennBadgley and @DominoKirke it's all downhill from here. In a good way! (sic)''

Lola also mocked the attire of herself and other guests at the original ceremony.

She wrote: ''When someone gets married in a courthouse, it's really an open invitation to everyone but the beautiful bride to explore all that fashion has to offer.

''Here, I try a look simply called ''Pants,'' as Cassius goes for ''That Dude from #incubus'' and Jemima experiments with ''Off to Therapy!'' Congratulations @dominokirke. We love you. (sic)''