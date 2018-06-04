Penelope Cruz thinks that Dylan Farrow's sexual abuse allegations against Woody Allen should be ''looked at again''.

The adopted daughter of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen claimed that the 82-year-old filmmaker molested her when she was just seven years old, but after her mother took the case to the authorities in 1993, prosecutors decided not to press charges.

Dylan has been vocal about her accusations several times since, most recently after the rise of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, and 44-year-old actress Penelope has now said she believes the case should be reopened.

She said: ''The only answer that I can give you with common sense that is not about a headline is, the case has to be looked at again. The important thing is, if there is a case anywhere in the world that isn't clear, then why not look at it again? I am in favour of that.''

Penelope won an Oscar for her role in Woody's 2008 film 'Vicky Christina Barcelona' and reunited with the director in the 2012 comedy 'To Rome with Love', but says she won't be joining the list of actors who have refused to work with him again until she has more information on the allegations surrounding him.

She added to Vanity Fair: ''We have a collection of headlines saying this actor would work with him again, and this one said they wouldn't - this doesn't change anything. This doesn't add anything good to the situation. We're supposed to believe in justice, and this was looked at years ago, and it's not clear. It should be looked at again, and then I can give an answer.''

Penelope's comments come after Woody claimed he should be named the ''poster boy'' for the #MeToo movement because no actresses have ever accused him of sexual misconduct on set.

He said: ''I'm a big advocate of the #MeToo movement. I feel when they find people who harass innocent women and men, it's a good thing that they're exposing them. But you know I - I should be the poster boy for the #MeToo movement, because I have worked in movies for 50 years. I've worked with hundreds of actresses and not a single one - big ones, famous ones, ones starting out - has ever ever suggested any kind of impropriety at all. I've always had a wonderful record with them.''