Penelope Cruz has revealed that her brother Eduardo Cruz Jr, and his girlfriend, Argentinian actress Eva de Dominici, are expecting their first child together.
Penelope Cruz is going to become an aunt again.
The 'Everybody Knows' star's brother, singer Eduardo Cruz Jr, is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Argentinian actress Eva de Dominici, and Penelope can't wait to meet the newest addition to the Cruz clan.
Speaking at an event showcasing the jewellery collection she has designed for Majorica, she said: ''I am very excited about becoming an aunt again. Seeing the family grow is the most wonderful thing in the world.''
Penelope, 45, has two children, eight-year-old son Leo and six-year-old daughter Luna, with her husband Javier Bardem
Penelope and Eduardo's sister Monica Cruz, 42, has a six-year-old daughter, Antonella.
The three siblings also have seven-year-old half-sister Salma from their father Eduardo Cruz's marriage to second wife Carmen Moreno.
Penelope has previous discussed the impact that motherhood has had on her life insisting her two kids always take priority over work.
She shared: ''When you're a mother, everything changes.
''Every time I read a project, the first thing that I look at is the dates and location. I try to work more in the summer, or sometimes they put all of my stuff together.
''My family is always together, so you have to find a way that works. My main priority is raising my kids, but this job, fortunately, makes it easier because I am not working the whole time.
''You're shooting, but then you also have a lot of free time, and it's a big blessing to have that.''
