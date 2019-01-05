Academy Award-winning star Penelope Cruz has claimed that society ''tricks'' women.
The Oscar-winning actress - who has kids Leo, seven, and Luna, five, with fellow Hollywood star Javier Bardem - has hit out at what she perceives to be unrealistic expectations placed on women.
She explained: ''There are so many taboos related to women.
''You realise when you go through the whole process [of becoming a parent] that society tricks women a lot - and men too.''
Penelope stressed that women - regardless of whether they have children or not - are already like real-life superheroes.
The 44-year-old actress told Marie Claire magazine: ''This image society gives you - that you have to be a super-woman, that you need to be out of hospital in 24 hours, wearing high heels. No, you already are a superwoman!
''We're all superwomen - those of us who have children and those of us who don't.''
Penelope previously claimed that becoming a mother has transformed her outlook on life.
The brunette beauty explained that having children has helped her to develop a new perspective, meaning she's now able to respond to minor concerns in a more philosophical way.
Speaking in 2017, she shared: ''I used to be so afraid about what people were going to think of me, if I was going to be accepted, if I was going to be loved.
''I put a lot of energy into the perception of myself. When I became a mother - almost seven years ago - something very deep changed in me, where I really don't care about a lot of the stuff I used to care about before.
''That's part of growing up, and now I have to go through other tests that life will put in front of me. I have new fears now.''
