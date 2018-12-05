Penelope Cruz has teamed up with PETA for a new ant-fur advertising campaign.
The 44-year-old actress has teamed up with the animal rights organisation - known as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals - for a second time to highlight the cruel way that fur is obtained from animals.
Cruz - who first partnered with PETA in 2012 - appears in an advertising campaign in which she is seen holding a cat alongside the message ''Make Us Purr, Don't Wear Fur''.
Speaking about her ultimate ambition for the project and PETA's work, the 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' star said: ''Finally, so many designers are going fur-free, and I'm looking forward to the day when no animal is caged or trapped and killed for fur.''
PETA latest campaign comes in a year when labels such as Burberry, Ralph Lauren, John Galliano, Gucci, Versace, Stella McCartney and Michael Kors have all banned the use of real animal fur in their products.
Announcing that the company is ditching fur, Ralph Lauren said in a statement: ''Fur has never been an integral part of our design strategy as we had only used it on a limited basis as an accent in some collections. We are publicly announcing this decision because the use of fur has been under review internally and we feel that the time is right to take this action.''
Cruz is just one of many A-list stars, including Pamela Anderson, Charlize Theron and Pink, who have joined forces with PETA to call for the end of the fur industry.
The Oscar winner has always been an outspoken advocate of animal rights and she and her husband Javier Bardem have given a home to many rescue cats and dogs.
