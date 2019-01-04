Award-winning actress Penelope Cruz says she is wary about working with her husband Javier Bardem too often.
Penelope Cruz is wary about working with her husband Javier Bardem too often.
The Academy Award-winning actress has revealed she's reluctant to appear alongside Javier, 49, in too many films, saying that the prospect of them working together every year is a ''very scary'' thought.
Penelope - who appears alongside her husband in the psychological thriller 'Everybody Knows' - explained: ''Obviously we can't choose parts just for logistical reasons, like 'Oh let's work together because it's easier.' No. In fact, it's not something we want to do that often, partly out of desire to protect what we have.
''On the one hand, it's easier because you know that person, he knows you, and the way you work is very similar.
''On the other hand, the idea of it happening every year is very scary. I think it's better for it to just be once in a while, even though they've been very good experiences.''
Meanwhile, Penelope - who has kids Leo, seven, and Luna, five, with Javier - admitted motherhood has brought her more happiness than anything else in her life.
The 44-year-old actress confessed that having children with Javier has transformed her outlook on life, likening it to a ''revolution''.
Penelope - who married Javier in 2010 - told Marie Claire magazine's February issue: ''It's the thing that make me the happiest.
''But there are a lot of things that have surprised me about it. It's like a revolution inside you - a very animal-like one.
''The whole world looks different. You'll never think of yourself first again, and I think that's a very good thing. It happens in a second.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
From Spain, this drama grapples with some enormous issues without getting too heavy about them....
Although it contains some memorably outrageous comedy moments, this movie (retitled The Brothers Grimsby for...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Nobby and Sebastian are long lost brothers who live completely different lives. Sebastian is a...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Gemma was a young student from Italy, all she wanted was excitement and adventure...
This film proves that all the right ingredients don't necessarily make a movie work. Even...
'The Counsellor' tells the story of a naive lawyer who holds the belief that dabbling...
Fans of more recent Almodovar films like The Skin I Live In or Volver should...