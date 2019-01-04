Penelope Cruz is wary about working with her husband Javier Bardem too often.

The Academy Award-winning actress has revealed she's reluctant to appear alongside Javier, 49, in too many films, saying that the prospect of them working together every year is a ''very scary'' thought.

Penelope - who appears alongside her husband in the psychological thriller 'Everybody Knows' - explained: ''Obviously we can't choose parts just for logistical reasons, like 'Oh let's work together because it's easier.' No. In fact, it's not something we want to do that often, partly out of desire to protect what we have.

''On the one hand, it's easier because you know that person, he knows you, and the way you work is very similar.

''On the other hand, the idea of it happening every year is very scary. I think it's better for it to just be once in a while, even though they've been very good experiences.''

Meanwhile, Penelope - who has kids Leo, seven, and Luna, five, with Javier - admitted motherhood has brought her more happiness than anything else in her life.

The 44-year-old actress confessed that having children with Javier has transformed her outlook on life, likening it to a ''revolution''.

Penelope - who married Javier in 2010 - told Marie Claire magazine's February issue: ''It's the thing that make me the happiest.

''But there are a lot of things that have surprised me about it. It's like a revolution inside you - a very animal-like one.

''The whole world looks different. You'll never think of yourself first again, and I think that's a very good thing. It happens in a second.''