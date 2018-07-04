Oscar winning actress Penelope Cruz is the new face of Chanel's forthcoming cruise campaign shot by creative director Karl Lagerfeld.
Penelope Cruz is the new face of Chanel.
The 44-year-old Oscar-winning actress has been chosen to be a Chanel ambassador - joining the likes of Margot Robbie and Kristen Stewart - and is the star of the forthcoming cruise campaign shot by creative director Karl Lagerfeld.
The Spanish star began her role on Tuesday (03.07.18) at the Chanel couture show in Paris wearing a Parisian pink tweed dress paired with a white beret and nude pumps.
Speaking to Women's Wear Daily about her new job, the 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' star said: ''It's such an iconic brand and Karl is a genius, and I've been admiring everything he's done since I was a little girl, so it's such a pleasure working with him.
''He's like the king of fashion and we had a really, really interesting photo shoot, so to be in front of his camera is an adventure.''
Cruz is a lifelong fan of the fashion house and has been attending its shows for nearly two decades, and she previously launched her own underwear line with her sister, in partnership with Agent Provocateur as well as designing a handbag for Loewe.
Cruz has also been linked to the fashion world recently through her acting; she recently played Donatella Versace in FX's 'American Crime Story' which told the story of her brother Gianni Versace's murder.
Speaking about the role, she said: ''I put so much love and respect and admiration into what I did you know playing Donatella. When she lost someone she loved so much and she had to get the strength to keep that company going, because of him what he had created, what they had created together. I think she got that strength from that love. It was very emotional for me, you know, some of those scenes about that loss and about that relationship, and I never met Gianni but I always felt a big fascination by him.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
From Spain, this drama grapples with some enormous issues without getting too heavy about them....
Although it contains some memorably outrageous comedy moments, this movie (retitled The Brothers Grimsby for...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Nobby and Sebastian are long lost brothers who live completely different lives. Sebastian is a...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Gemma was a young student from Italy, all she wanted was excitement and adventure...
This film proves that all the right ingredients don't necessarily make a movie work. Even...
'The Counsellor' tells the story of a naive lawyer who holds the belief that dabbling...
Fans of more recent Almodovar films like The Skin I Live In or Volver should...