Penelope Cruz said she feels ''lucky'' to know Johnny Depp as she wrote in support of her co-star's defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Penelope Cruz feels ''lucky'' to know Johnny Depp.
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides' star wrote in support of her good friend and co-star to support him in his defamation case that he is pursuing against his ex-wife Amber Heard, admitting she feels grateful to have such a ''sweet'' and ''kind'' person in her life.
She shared: ''During six months of my first pregnancy, I spent every single day with him while we shot 'Pirates of the Caribbean'. My husband [Javier Bardem] and I will never forget the sweetness, protection, and kindness he treated me with during every single step of that process. We love him very much and I feel lucky to have someone so special in our lives.''
The 45-year-old actress also shared in her declaration that she was ''impressed'' by his ''kindness, brilliant mind and talent''.
She wrote: ''I met Johnny when I was 19 years old. He was in Madrid and Pedro Almodovar introduced him to me. The only sentences I knew how to say in English at that time were, 'How are you?' and 'I want to work with Johnny Depp.' Many years have passed and I have not only made three movies with him, but I also count on him as a great friend. I've always been impressed by his kindness, his brilliant mind, his talent, and his peculiar sense of humour. I've seen Johnny in so many situations and he is always kind to everyone around. He is one of the most generous people I know.''
Johnny is suing his ex-wife for $50 million over a piece she wrote for the Washington Post about being a victim of domestic violence, arguing it was strongly inferred he was the perpetrator, even though he wasn't named in the article, while she has been trying to get the suit dismissed.
