Award-winning actress Penelope Cruz has revealed she felt a ''responsibility'' playing Donatella Versace in 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace'.
Penelope Cruz felt a ''responsibility'' playing Donatella Versace in 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace'.
The Academy Award-winning actress stars as the Italian fashion designer in the Ryan Murphy TV series, and she's admitted to harbouring nerves about playing the icon.
Penelope said: ''You feel much more responsibility [playing a real person].
''When Ryan called me ... I said 'I need to make [a] phone call and talk to Donatella about this' before taking the job.''
And Penelope admitted she only felt comfortable accepting the role on the show - which explores the murder of designer Gianni Versace, Donatella's brother - after she'd spoken to her.
During an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Penelope shared: ''She told me if somebody was going to do it, she was really happy that it was me, because she I think she knows what I feel for her and Gianni.''
The Spanish beauty was also keen to stress how significant the role is to her.
She explained: ''They're the most kind people. It's important to me that when she sees what I've done she can feel the love and respect that I have put there [and] how I feel for her.''
However, Donatella - who serves as the artistic director and vice-president of the world-famous fashion house - previously described the show as a ''work of fiction''.
She revealed, too, that it ''still hurts'' to see Gianni - who was murdered in Florida in 1997 - depicted in an inaccurate way.
Donatella said earlier this month: ''I haven't seen (the series) nor will I see it, because after all this time it still hurts to see Gianni represented untruthfully.''
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
From Spain, this drama grapples with some enormous issues without getting too heavy about them....
Although it contains some memorably outrageous comedy moments, this movie (retitled The Brothers Grimsby for...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Nobby and Sebastian are long lost brothers who live completely different lives. Sebastian is a...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Gemma was a young student from Italy, all she wanted was excitement and adventure...
This film proves that all the right ingredients don't necessarily make a movie work. Even...
'The Counsellor' tells the story of a naive lawyer who holds the belief that dabbling...
Fans of more recent Almodovar films like The Skin I Live In or Volver should...