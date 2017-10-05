Penelope Cruz hates being asked about ageing, and no longer answers questions on the ''crazy'' topic.
Penelope Cruz hates being asked about ageing.
The 43-year-old actress - who has son Leo, six, and daughter Luna, four, with her husband Javier Bardem - has said she is sick and tired of being asked questions about ageing in Hollywood, and admits she no longer answers questions on the topic, as she thinks its ''crazy''.
She said: ''Journalists have been asking me, since I was, like, 22, 'Are you afraid of aging?' That is such a crazy question for a 22-year-old girl or, for that matter, for a 42 year old. I combat that craziness by refusing to answer the question.
''When it comes to talking about ageing as an actress, I feel like, 'What the f**k? I'm not going to give you even two minutes to honour your question. It doesn't deserve that.'''
And the 'Volver' star claims her opinion on the topic changed after she gave birth to her daughter, as she can no longer understand why women are still asked about their age in interviews.
She added: ''Something changed when I gave birth to my daughter. I started thinking, 'Come on, it's 2017. Why do women still have to be talking about this? It's crazy.' That sense only got bigger when I had children.''
It isn't just her opinion on ageing that changed after she became a mother, as the 'Zoolander 2' actress also admits her ''ego has gotten smaller'' in recent years.
Speaking to Gwyneth Paltrow for Interview magazine, she said: ''I'm happy to say, that my ego has gotten smaller over time. I used to be so afraid about what people were going to think of me, if I was going to be accepted, if I was going to be loved. I put a lot of energy into the perception of myself.
''When I became a mother - almost seven years ago - something very deep changed in me, where I really don't care about a lot of the stuff I used to care about before. That's part of growing up, and now I have to go through other tests that life will put in front of me. I have new fears now.''
He also slapped a jet-lagged Taylor Hawkins.
The acclaimed performer had just cancelled touring due to a battle with cancer.
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
From Spain, this drama grapples with some enormous issues without getting too heavy about them....
Although it contains some memorably outrageous comedy moments, this movie (retitled The Brothers Grimsby for...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Nobby and Sebastian are long lost brothers who live completely different lives. Sebastian is a...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Gemma was a young student from Italy, all she wanted was excitement and adventure...
This film proves that all the right ingredients don't necessarily make a movie work. Even...
'The Counsellor' tells the story of a naive lawyer who holds the belief that dabbling...
Fans of more recent Almodovar films like The Skin I Live In or Volver should...
After Midnight in Paris, Woody Allen remains in a cheery European mode for another breezy...