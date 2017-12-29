Penelope Cruz loves being in London over the winter months, especially when she makes a festive trip to Winter Wonderland.
Penelope Cruz loves visiting London's Winter Wonderland.
The 'Murder on the Orient Express' actress - who has children Leo, six, and Luna, four, with husband Javier Bardem - is a frequent visitor to Hyde Park's festive attraction, which is open between November and January, when she finds herself in the UK over the winter months, even though she hates being out in the cold and dark.
She admitted: ''I love London. If it was sunny, it would be the best city in the world.
''But the bad weather, especially the darkness, it's like night time at 4pm. In pain, even in winter, you get sunlight at 5pm, 6pm.
''I love Winter Wonderland. You'll know where to find me at Christmas time.''
And the Spanish actress also loves a traditional British Christmas dinner of turkey with all the trimmings.
She said: ''I like turkey.''
Meanwhile, the 43-year-old actress recently admitted her ego has ''gotten smaller'' in recent years.
She said: ''I'm happy to say, that my ego has gotten smaller over time. I used to be so afraid about what people were going to think of me, if I was going to be accepted, if I was going to be loved. I put a lot of energy into the perception of myself.
''When I became a mother - almost seven years ago - something very deep changed in me, where I really don't care about a lot of the stuff I used to care about before. That's part of growing up, and now I have to go through other tests that life will put in front of me. I have new fears now.''
