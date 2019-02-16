Oscar-winning actress Penelope Cruz has insisted she doesn't want to work with Javier Bardem ''all of the time''.
Penelope Cruz doesn't want to work with Javier Bardem ''all of the time''.
The Oscar-winning actress and Javier - who have been married since 2010 - worked together on the drama movie 'Everybody Knows', but Penelope insisted they'll only collaborate ''when it makes perfect sense''.
Asked what she enjoys about working with her husband, the brunette beauty explained: ''Well, there is a lot of trust and there is a similar way of working, so of course, it's a great experience.
''But it's not something we want to do, all of the time, even if it's more convenient. We'll only do it when it makes perfect sense, like in this piece or 'Loving Pablo'.''
In the Asghar Farhadi-directed movie, Penelope's character and Javier's are not actually together.
But Penelope, 44 - who previously starred alongside her husband in 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' - admitted it didn't change how she approached the role.
Penelope - who has kids Luna, five, and Leo, eight, with Javier - told Collider: ''We didn't look at it differently because they were not a actual couple, in present time. What I like is that the characters are so different from 'Loving Pablo'.
''We were, in no way, doing similar things, and that was one of the things that made us say yes. And we have similar ways of seeing the work. We even have the same acting coach, and a similar way to prepare. It's not that everything is the same, but we understand each other's process. So, once in awhile, it's something we would like to do.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
From Spain, this drama grapples with some enormous issues without getting too heavy about them....
Although it contains some memorably outrageous comedy moments, this movie (retitled The Brothers Grimsby for...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Nobby and Sebastian are long lost brothers who live completely different lives. Sebastian is a...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Gemma was a young student from Italy, all she wanted was excitement and adventure...
This film proves that all the right ingredients don't necessarily make a movie work. Even...
'The Counsellor' tells the story of a naive lawyer who holds the belief that dabbling...
Fans of more recent Almodovar films like The Skin I Live In or Volver should...