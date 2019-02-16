Penelope Cruz doesn't want to work with Javier Bardem ''all of the time''.

The Oscar-winning actress and Javier - who have been married since 2010 - worked together on the drama movie 'Everybody Knows', but Penelope insisted they'll only collaborate ''when it makes perfect sense''.

Asked what she enjoys about working with her husband, the brunette beauty explained: ''Well, there is a lot of trust and there is a similar way of working, so of course, it's a great experience.

''But it's not something we want to do, all of the time, even if it's more convenient. We'll only do it when it makes perfect sense, like in this piece or 'Loving Pablo'.''

In the Asghar Farhadi-directed movie, Penelope's character and Javier's are not actually together.

But Penelope, 44 - who previously starred alongside her husband in 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' - admitted it didn't change how she approached the role.

Penelope - who has kids Luna, five, and Leo, eight, with Javier - told Collider: ''We didn't look at it differently because they were not a actual couple, in present time. What I like is that the characters are so different from 'Loving Pablo'.

''We were, in no way, doing similar things, and that was one of the things that made us say yes. And we have similar ways of seeing the work. We even have the same acting coach, and a similar way to prepare. It's not that everything is the same, but we understand each other's process. So, once in awhile, it's something we would like to do.''