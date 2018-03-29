Pedro Pascal cannot believe he has landed a role in 'Wonder Woman 2'.

The 42-year-old 'Game of Thrones' has been announced to be joining the DC Extended Universe as an unknown role in the highly anticipated sequel to the hit Patty Jenkins movie, according to Variety.

On Twitter, Pascal said: ''Joining legends @PattyJenks, @GalGadot and #KristenWiig for #WonderWoman. Pinch me? (sic)''

Pascal's role has yet to be revealed but the film marks the second time the actor has worked with Jenkins after starring in the TV movie 'Exposed'.

Gal Gadot is set to reprise her role as the titular character - who she has played in three DCEU movies to date - and Kristen Wiig was recently announced to be playing the villain Cheetah.

Jenkins wrote on Twitter: ''So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It's true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family.

''Can't wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!! (sic).''

Gadot added: ''I'm SO excited welcome on board Kristen! This is going to be WONDERful! (sic).''

Cheetah has taken many different forms since her introduction in 1943 but Kristen is most likely to play Barbara Ann Cavendish, who has a passion for mythology and multiple archaeology degrees.

The sequel, like the original movie, will be a period piece, set towards the end of the Cold War.

There is also still a possibility that Chris Pine - whose on-screen character was killed off in the first movie - could make an unlikely return to the franchise.

'Wonder Woman' proved to be a huge box office success in 2017, helping to establish Gadot as one of the most sought-after female stars in the movie business.

And director Jenkins previously admitted to being shocked by how well received her movie was.