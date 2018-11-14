Pedro Pascal has been cast as the main character in new 'Star Wars' spin-off series 'The Mandalorian'.

The 43-year-old actor - best known for his roles in 'Game of Thrones' and 'Narcos' - will be the man in the Mandalorian armour, made famous by bounty hunters Boba Fett and his father Jango Fett, according to Variety.

The series is being written and executive-produced by 'Iron Man' director Jon Favreau and although plot details have been scare an official synopsis has now been released by Disney.

It read: ''After the stories of Jango and Boba Felt, another warrior emerged in the 'Star Wars' universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic...''

Favreau, 52, previously confirmed his series will take place after the Battle of Endor in 'Return of the Jedi', and before the sequel trilogy which began with 'The Force Awakens'.

Speaking about the filmmaker's involvement with the project, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said: ''I couldn't be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform.

''Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.''

The spin-off is set to be a big part of Disney's launch for its streaming platform Disney+ - alongside possible Marvel projects focused on Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch - which is set to be available in 2019.