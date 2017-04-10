Pearl Mackie wants to play James Bond.

The 'Doctor Who' star - who plays new companion Bill Potts in the sci-fi series - believes anything is possible when it comes to her career and her dream role would be as the first female incantation of the iconic British spy.

She said: ''I'd quite like to play James Bond. I just thought of that earlier.''

Asked if she wanted to be a female 'Jane' Bond, she told reporters: ''Nah nah, James. If I can be called Bill, I can be called James!

''I don't know...I think that some of the best things that are out there haven't been written yet. So I wouldn't like to say anything too defining.

''There's so many wonderful people out there that I'd like to play, and so many characters that don't exist yet that I'd like to play.

''For me it's just about playing characters with depth that have interesting stories to tell, that maybe approach things in a way that you haven't seen before.''

However, Pearl may have to wait some time before landing her dream role as it was recently reported that Daniel Craig has agreed to return as Bond for a fifth time.

The 49-year-old hunk has been working alongside the series' producer, Barbara Broccoli, on the hit off-Broadway production of 'Othello' and has been won over by her vision for the next film.

A source said: ''Daniel was very pleased with how 'Othello' went and the great reviews. Now Daniel's talks with Barbara are going in the right direction.

''They have a script - screenwriting duo Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who have penned several Bond movies, are writing and they'll go into production as soon as Daniel is ready to commit.''

Craig is currently the second-longest serving Bond in history having officially starred as the spy for over 11 years. Sir Roger Moore is the longest serving 007 spending 12 years in the role and starring in seven films, including 'The Man with the Golden Gun', 'Live and Let Die' and 'A View To A Kill'.