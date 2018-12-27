Pearl Lowe worries about looking ''muffin''.

The 48-year-old fashion designer - who has daughter Daisy, 29, with Gavin Rossdale and Alfie, 22, Frankie, 19, and 12-year-old Betty with husband Danny Goffey - loves ''faded glamour'' and her latest collection of vintage-inspired dresses were designed with her own body shape in mind.

She said: ''I'm not stick thin, I've got boobs and a bum and I find it really difficult to find clothes, so I have to create them.

''Also I don't ever want to look 'muffin' so I won't wear anything mini, sleeveless or tight any more.''

And the former Powder rocker won't wear skinny jeans any more.

She said in a recent interview: ''I haven't worn them for 10 years. If I had a nice body I would, but since moving to the country I've put on weight so I prefer myself in dresses - although it can get a bit cold here in Somerset in the winter.''

Pearl also views Daisy as a ''constant source of inspiration'' and also has her in mind when designing.

She explained: ''I call her my muse because she's a curvy girl.

''So I design with her in mind because if it looks lovely on her, I can think, 'OK, that's great.' ''

Daisy views Pearl as a role model and credits her mother for making her the person she is now.

She said: ''Her creativity and enthusiasm for making women feel beautiful from the inside out has certainly nurtured me into the woman I am today.''

And the brunette beauty enjoys fronting campaigns for her mother.

She said: ''Modelling for her can often be a lot more enjoyable as we're so comfortable with each other.

''But we do sometimes disagree on certain aspects, as most mothers and daughters do.''