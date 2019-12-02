Pearl Jam will mark their 30th anniversary by headlining British Summer Time Hyde Park next summer.

Eddie Vedder and co are set to top the bill at the American Express-sponsored concert series at the London landmark on July 10, with special guests Pixies and White Reaper.

The special show will be their only UK date of their European tour, and more opening acts are to be confirmed in due course.

The Seattle grunge rockers - who formed in 1990 - are the second headliners confirmed for the music extravaganza after British girl group Little Mix were announced for July 4.

The 'Woman Like Me' hitmakers - comprised of Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - last performed at Hyde Park in 2014, when they supported Sir Tom Jones, but this time they will be closing the event for the first time.

The girls - who recently wrapped up their 'LM5 Tour', which spanned 40 shows - said: ''We're so excited to perform at BST Hyde Park.

''It's such a massive gig with a huge crowd, so it's definitely going to be one of our 2020 highlights.

''We've been to see acts at BST before and it's always such a party atmosphere.

''We'll be bringing that to our set next year for sure!''

The Hyde Park gig will be part of their summer 2020 tour dates, which they teased in a video announcement on Twitter.

Jesy said: ''We have some huge news that we are so excited about, that we want to share with you guys.

''We are heading back on the road next year for our summer 2020 tour.

''This will include a date playing the legendary American Express Presents BST Hyde Park in London.''

This summer, the festival saw performances from music royalty, including Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, Barbra Streisand and Robbie Williams.

Tickets for Pearl Jam's gig go on general sale on Sunday (07.12.19).