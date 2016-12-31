Pearl Jam's former drummer is still furious that he was not part of their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2017 induction.

David Abbruzzese played with the 'Better Man' hitmakers from 1991 to 1994 until he was reportedly fired for disagreements with other band members, and he has blasted them for not taking a stand to support him.

He wrote on his Facebook page: ''Pearl Jam has always seemingly had a perceived level of integrity and has been known to stand their ground & fight the good fight, but it seems the allure of being given this trophy is just too important for them to take a stand.

''I want to let you all know that ultimately, it's gonna be okay.

''We still have the music and no amount of corporate conglomerate or ticky-tack b******t can keep us from enjoying the power of the music we love. The fact that we find ourselves fighting for the integrity of the validity of a segment of Pearl Jam history to be acknowledged is straight up beautiful. The reason we have to is what the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is supposed to have been built to celebrate; The love of the music.

''I have always thought that every award given to a band that celebrates the bands lifetime achievements should be awarded to every person that was ever a debt incurring, life sacrificing, blood spilling, member of that band. Maybe the Hall should reevaluate the need to put all the monkeys in the same cage in order to boost revenue, and instead let the history of the band be fully and completely represented as they were and as they are. ...leave it up to the group to show their true colors as they celebrate their own history in a manner of their choosing.

''I don't know. But whoever is ultimately responsible for the decision that deemed my work with Pearl Jam as an effort that was not important enough to grant me induction knows nothing of what we accomplished, and I am personally at a loss for words for how Stone, Mike, Jeff, Matt, Edward and Kelly Curtis are accepting of such an injustice.

''I am still proud to be a part of what Pearl Jam was. My point in all of this is to share the fact that what Pearl Jam once was, is what is still, and will always be Pearl Jam.

''I know things are tough. We need music, each other and the spirit of Rock & Roll now, more than ever before.

''Thanks for everything, everyone. I for one have not and will not ever forget the incredible power of the times we shared together (sic).''

The rules have changed for year's nominations in that only certain individual members of each band will be inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

For Eddie Vedder's group, that means their current drummer Matt Cameron and first stickman Dave Krusen are listed, despite them having five drummers in the past including David.

During his time with the band, Pearl Jam released their second and third studio albums, 'Vs.' and 'Vitalogy'.

As well as David, their former drummers Matt Chamberlin, who David replaced, and Jack Irons were not included in the Hall of Fame nominations profile either.