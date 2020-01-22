Pearl Jam ''opened some new doors creatively'' on new single 'Dance of the Clairvoyants'.

The Seattle grunge legends have launched their first album since 2013's 'Lightning Bolt' with the follow-up to 2018 single 'Can't Deny Me'.

Bass player Jeff Ament said of the track: '''Dance' was a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration ...We've opened some new doors creatively and that's exciting.''

The 'Alive' rockers will drop their 11th studio album, 'Gigaton', on March 27, and guitarist Mike McCready admitted the process was ''emotionally dark and confusing at times''.

He said in a statement last week: ''Making this record was a long journey.

''It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption.

''Collaborating with my bandmates on 'Gigaton' ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.''

As well as a new album, the band have also announced a North American tour, which will begin in Toronto on March 18.

The 'Even Flow' hitmakers will head to the likes of Baltimore, New York, and Nashville, among other cities, before completing the run of shows with two dates in Oakland on April 18 and 19.

The group are also heading to Europe later this year.

In December, it was confirmed Pearl Jam - who formed in 1990 - will mark their 30th anniversary by headlining British Summer Time Hyde Park this summer.

Eddie Vedder and co are set to top the bill at the American Express-sponsored concert series at the London landmark on July 10, with special guests Pixies and White Reaper.

The special show will be their only UK date of their European tour.

The group will also head to Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, Poland, France, and Hungary, among others, as part of the run.