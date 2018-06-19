Pearl Jam have cancelled their concert at London's The O2 arena tonight (19.06.18) as Eddie Vedder's ''completely lost his voice''.

The grunge rockers had already played the venue last night (18.06.18), but the 53-year-old rocker has been ordered to go on ''vocal rest'' in order to be able to play the rest of the 'Alive' group's tour dates.

The band are ''gutted'' as they've never axed a gig for this reason before, but they are doing all they can to reschedule the show for ''mid-July'', with tickets purchased to be transferrable for the new date.

In a lengthy note to fans posted on Twitter, Eddie and co wrote:

''Pearl Jam are very sorry to announce that they will be unable to perform tonight's show at the O2 Arena in London.

''The band is working on rescheduling the concert date for mid-July.

''Singer Eddie Vedder has completely lost his voice. He is on vocal rest for the next few days in an effort to heal and perform the remainder of the tour dates.

''It's the first time ever having to postpone a show for this reason. Ed and the band are gutted thinking of all the folks who have travelled and made plans.

''Sending their biggest apologies out to everyone. And huge gratitude for all their continued support.

''Tickets for tonight show will be valid and transferable to the rescheduled concert date. Expect more information soon.

''Please contact your point of purchase for all other public ticket inquiries. [sic]''

The 'Better Man' hitmakers are expected to resume their tour in Milan, Italy on Friday (22.06.18).