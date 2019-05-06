Paz de la Huerta has been rushed to hospital.

New York Police were called to an Upper West Side building on Sunday (05.05.19) afternoon, amid reports that Paz had allegedly locked herself in a bedroom.

According to TMZ, the unidentified 911 caller reported that Paz was ''an emotionally disturbed person'' and wanted NYPD to respond so she could get medical attention.

She was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Paz, 34, is one of a number of women who have accused disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

She previously filed a lawsuit against him claiming that he sexually assaulted her twice in 2010.

The 'Boardwalk Empire' star has claimed the movie mogul - who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 50 people - sexually assaulted her in 2010 after he gave her a lift home to her Tribeca apartment after they met at the Top of the Standard bar at Manhattan's High Line hotel.

She told Vanity Fair magazine: ''Immediately when we got inside the house, he started to kiss me and I kind of brushed [him] away.

''Then he pushed me onto the bed and his pants were down and he lifted up my skirt. I felt afraid ... It wasn't consensual ... It happened very quickly. He stuck himself inside me.

''When he was done he said he'd be calling me. I kind of just laid on the bed in shock.''

The actress also alleged Harvey sexually assaulted her later that year, in December 2010 when he turned up in the lobby of her building after she had been at a photoshoot, and she had been drinking.

Recalling the alleged incident, she said: ''He hushed me and said, 'Let's talk about this in your apartment.'

''I was in no state. I was so terrified of him. I did say no, and when he was on top of me I said, 'I don't want to do this.'

''He kept humping me and it was disgusting. He's like a pig. He raped me.

''I laid there feeling sick. He looked at me and said, 'I'll put you in a play.' He left and I never heard from him again. He knew he had done a bad thing.''

Harvey has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.