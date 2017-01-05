The 45-year-old became a mum again in March (16), when she welcomed her second son Eros - her first child with boyfriend Gerardo Bazua.

Paulina is now eager to add a daughter to her brood, insisting it's one of her goals for 2017 in a New Year's post on Instagram.

In the lengthy message to fans, the singer revealed she has an end-of-year ritual in which she revisits the hopes and dreams she set herself 12 months prior and checks each one off, before using the same piece of paper to outline her wishes for the coming year. It's a tradition she has kept for the past 15 years.

In 2017, she is also hoping to travel to more obscure parts of the world and explore new cultures.

She wrote, "What do you want to achieve in 2017? Some of my goals are: discover people from around the world, travel to unknown places, new cultures, have a girl, and to share stories comedy, drama, fiction about my life or not, learn to play another instrument, read more and write more songs (sic)".

In addition to Eros, Paulina is also mum to son Andrea Nicolas from her marriage to Nicolas Vallejo, which ended in divorce in 2013. She began dating singer Gerardo months later after meeting him when he auditioned as a contestant on the Mexican version of The Voice, on which she served as a mentor from 2012 to 2013.