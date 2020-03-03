Paulina Porizkova says it's ''really freaking hard to be a woman over 50''.

The 54-year-old model believes she has hit the ''dead zone'' in her career, which she describes as being in between ''J-Lo looking fabulous'' and veteran actress Betty White, and recalled how she was turned down for a job because she hasn't gone under the knife.

Appearing on 'CBS Sunday Morning', she said: ''I did one of my, 'Look at me. This is my face without make-up' [posts]. And I've never used botox or fillers. And this job that I was up for went, 'Oh, well, we can't use you then.'''

Asked by co-host Anthony Mason: ''How do you feel about that?'', she replied: ''I used to be kind of judgmental about it.

''I used to go, 'Oh, you know, I can't believe that anybody's injecting themselves and changing the way they look.'

''And now I think, 'No, you know what? It's really freaking hard to be a woman. And it's really freaking hard to be a woman over 50. Because we really get dismissed from the table.'

''We have, like, a weird period between, you're J-Lo looking fabulous and then Betty White.

''And there's kind of like a dead zone between the two.

''So, I'm trying to fill that dead zone!''

Paulina was just a teenager when she moved to Paris to embark on a modelling career and made the prestigious Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue at the age of 18 in 1984.

The Czech actress-and-author - who was previously married to the late frontman of The Cars, Ric Ocasek, for 28 years until May 2018 - also admitted that to this day she still feels like an ''impostor'' and detailed her battle with low self-esteem, which she believes is down to being left behind by her parents when she was young as they escaped the communist regime in her home country.

She shared: ''In some ways, I still think I'm waiting to be found an impostor. Even now!''

She continued: ''I always like to say about myself I am a woman of very high ego, but zero self-esteem.

''My parents left me when I was little.

''They left because they were escaping the communist regime. ''But I think being left, that sort of just stuck with me forever, that I'm really not that great.

''And as soon as you find out how not-great I am, you will also leave me.''